New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
Talkin' Mets Scouting, Drafting, and Development

by: TMF Radio Talkin' Mets 5m

Mike Silva is joined by Joe Demayo of SNY.tv as they discuss the Mets recent 2020 draft class and how the organization grades with their ability to scout and develop talent.

