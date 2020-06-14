New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Talkin' Mets Scouting, Drafting, and Development
by: TMF Radio — Talkin' Mets 5m
Mike Silva is joined by Joe Demayo of SNY.tv as they discuss the Mets recent 2020 draft class and how the organization grades with their ability to scout and develop talent.
Tweets
-
I talked the #Mets draft and more with Mike for our yearly chatThe latest Talkin’ #Mets is here and it’s a good one as we Talk @GMBVW and scouting, drafting, and development under his watch. @PSLToFlushing Joins me as we look at the 2020 draft class. https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5 #nymets #lgmMinors
-
RT @justinebaseball: If MLB cant get there, us women are ready to jump in and play!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SheaUpperDeck: @SheaWasBetter @Metstradamus @Mets We are not throwing it back. Not after all the sign-stolen titles.Blogger / Podcaster
-
You have to admire what a strange talent this is.Sosa. McGwire. 1998. @espn @30for30 @Cubs @Cardinals https://t.co/n4QYc7PkWaTV / Radio Personality
-
Who would you rather have for the last three outs? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/H1Hvid1UWlBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @freddyvasquezx: Make Yourself HAPPY Today! #FXV #SelfCareBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets