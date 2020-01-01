Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets’ Dom Smith: Racism ‘happens every day’

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 4m

The Mets’ Dominic Smith wrote about his experiences as a black American and spoke out against racism in a post to Twitter and Instagram on Sunday captioned "Silence kills." "I spend most of my hours of the day thinking about what's going on in the...

