Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
53463352_thumbnail

Simulated Recap: Dominic Smith Is The Walk-Off King

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

Marcus Stroman and reigning World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg had a pitcher’s duel which led to this being a 1-1 game heading into the 11th. In the 11th, Dominic Smith hit yet another walk-o…

Tweets