Mets 1B Dominic Smith: ‘As A Black Man In America, You Encounter Racism On Every Level’
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 2m
The Mets first baseman took to Twitter Sunday to discuss what has been going through his mind in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
