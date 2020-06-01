Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53471816_thumbnail

NFL rumors: Devils, Sixers owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer buy minority stake in Steelers - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Josh Harris is the managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. He's considering purchasing the New York Mets.

Tweets