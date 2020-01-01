Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets sign Cal two-sport star McIlwain

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 9s

The Mets signed their first non-drafted free agent on Monday, agreeing to terms with center fielder Brandon McIlwain, a two-sport star at the University of California. McIlwain, 22, was originally selected by the Mariners as a Draft-eligible...

