Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #46: John Henry Lloyd

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Generally regarded as the best shortstops to play in they Negro Leagues, John Henry “Pop” Lloyd is the 46th inductee into the Hall of Immortals. Over the course of 25 seasons, Lloyd regularly batted over .300, including several .400+ seasons. As...

