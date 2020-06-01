New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
4 N.J. pitchers -- headed by 2-time NJ.com POY Luca Dalatri -- sign as undrafted free agents - nj.com
by: Joe Zedalis | — NJ.com 5m
Former Christian Brothers baseball star Luca Dalatri, a former NJ.com Player of the Year, signed with the St. Louis Cardinals
Tweets
-
RT @MarcCarig: Think about it: all this because the Owners don’t to pay their workers what they are owed. That’s the whole ballgame. What a horrific display by the supposed stewards of the national pastime.Minors
-
Baseball’s owners don’t seem to realize they might be doing irreparable damage to the sport. For many reasons, this sport already fights an uphill battle against football and basketball. It’s now 1000 times steeper because of this mess.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @calvinwatkins: Saw this today on @MLBTheShow much respect for San Diego Studio and Marcus Stroman.Player
-
Rob Manfred is no Joe Namath. I can guarantee you that.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BNightengale: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred 'not confident' there will be a 2020 season after guaranteeing a season last week in latest ugly chapter of labor war https://t.co/RXKjtAMyTeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Manfred admits on ESPN this has been “a disaster” in terms of optics for MLB. That’s something we can all agree on.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets