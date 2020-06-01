New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
If You Want Barry Bonds In The Hall Of Fame, Stop Complaining About The Houston Astros
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 47s
Last night on ESPN, there was a documentary about how Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa chased down Roger Maris and each other to set the single season home run records. During this documentary and the e…
Tweets
-
What he said.I’m fully aware this is the wrong forum for this... ... but can we try to go the rest of the week without being dicks to each other?TV / Radio Personality
-
and yes, his father is congressman tom suozziAnother undrafted free agent for the Mets: outfielder Joe Suozzi, a Glen Cove native and Chaminade High (Mineola) alumnus. Suozzi, a walk-on at Boston College, was the team's co-captain this year. He hit .414/.471/.638 in 15 games before the sports world shut down.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Another undrafted free agent for the Mets: outfielder Joe Suozzi, a Glen Cove native and Chaminade High (Mineola) alumnus. Suozzi, a walk-on at Boston College, was the team's co-captain this year. He hit .414/.471/.638 in 15 games before the sports world shut down.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Joe Suozzi's dad is Tom Suozzi, the Congressman representing the Third Congressional District in New York. #Mets #LGMThe #Mets have signed their third non-drafted free agent of the day: OF Joe Suozzi from Boston College. Suozzi, a Glen Cove, Long Island native, hit .414/.471/.638 in 15 games for the Eagles this year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nightengale32: Thankful for this Opportunity to join the New York Mets Organization. It's a Dream Come True, I would like to thank my Agent James O. Covington for getting this deal done for me, as well as my coaches at South Alabama, Pearl River Community College, & Sumrall High School. https://t.co/xSPR94h09iBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: atMLB owners if they actually let the season get cancelled..Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets