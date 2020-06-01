New York Mets
Rob Manfred calls MLBPA liars, says players won’t honor their ‘Tell us when and where’ demand - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred provided a grim state of the game on ESPN's special edition of SportsCenter, "The Return of Sports."
