Steelers Stake Doesn’t Impact 76ers Owners Harris, Blitzer’s Interest In Mets

by: Shlomo Sprung Forbes 1m

Despite announcing the acquisition of a small piece of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, Josh Harris and David Blitzer are still looking into a purchase of MLB’s New York Mets, per a someone with knowledge of the Steelers deal.

