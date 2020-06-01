Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53486668_thumbnail

MLB faces new obstacle to restart plan: ‘Several’ players, coaches test positive for coronavirus - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Major League Baseball suspended spring training and postponed Opening Day almost 14 weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets