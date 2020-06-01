New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Aaron Judge, Yankees vent when Ron Manfred passes on MLBPA’s demand to schedule a season - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
4 Yankees players used social media to make statements Monday after commissioner Rob Manfred blamed the MLBPA for holding up the start of a coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
Tweets
-
🗣I’m with whatever pays the bills 🤷🏽♂️Player
-
RT @BeschlossDC: Abraham Lincoln said tomorrow 1858 in Springfield, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: MLB Players And Staff Tested Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/LcKdpQ7WLL #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not all sleepers have to be young guns - Robinson Cano and Yoenis Cespedes headline this list of fantasy superlatives for the 2020 season. Watch @Shawn__Childs discuss how ADP values propel these low price point options: https://t.co/6P60B1ei5WTV / Radio Network
-
There's no chance '20 baseball happens unless the two sides collaborate and try to make it work in the face of unprecedented circumstances. And both sides probably cannot get there unless they introduce new brokers to the conversation -- likely impossible given time constraints.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Noahsyndergaard: The current state of BaseballTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets