Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53487781_thumbnail

WATCH: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton unite with MLB Blacks for emotional Black Lives Matter video - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 23s

More than three dozen past and present black MLB players took part in a powerful Black Lives Matter video, which was released o Monday night.

Tweets