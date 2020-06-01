Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53488577_thumbnail

Door could be open for Craig Carton’s return to WFAN following prison sentence - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Former WFAN host Craig Carton was charged with helping to run a Ponzi scheme in order to pay off gambling debts. He was convicted in November 2018 and began his 42-month prison sentence in June 2019.

Tweets