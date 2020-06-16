Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53489836_thumbnail

Los Mets prototype jersey on eBay

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Someone is selling this on eBay.  I kinda like that it says Player 12.  It reminds us that there probably is a really cool orange Mets jersey to be done.  Not that baseball exists anymore.  

Tweets