New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Sign Local OF Joe Suozzi as Undrafted Free Agent
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 27s
The Mets continued to mine the undrafted free agent market on Monday, coming to an agreement with outfielder Joe Suozzi from Boston College.The 22-year-old has connections to the Mets in more
Tweets
-
RT @EireannDolan: @EmilyCWaldon @Britt_Ghiroli I know baseball isn’t fun right now but this makes me really proudBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Once Manfred threatened to unilaterally set schedule, it was pretty clear the union was going to call him on it as they stood firm on prorated salaries. So the owners couldn’t be shocked/angry/furious Monday. They pushed Clark to do it. Had to be blind not to see that coming.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I figured there wasn't enough disagreement in the world so I ranked the 25 greatest sports broadcast calls in New York history for you to get angry about: https://t.co/GBtAcCg2QPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The past few days have put a dent in the idea that MLB will return this year. https://t.co/gHy9BVHkMUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Early read this morning: the commissioner wants to make a deal. Some on the players side also optimistic he and owners will come back to the table. Fingers crossed for the sake of the game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Podcast https://t.co/Udxehwnfgi After Rob Manfred's interview and the players' united response, @Kurkjian_ESPN weighs in on the state of baseball.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets