Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53493734_thumbnail

Joe Suozzi, son of Tom Suozzi, signs with the Mets after a career at Boston College, school says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com June 16, 2020 12:00 PM Newsday 3m

There is another Long Islander joining the Mets organization. Glen Cove native and Chaminade High School alumnus Joe Suozzi signed a minor-league contract with his hometown team Monday night, accordin

Tweets