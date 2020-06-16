Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53494576_thumbnail

Report: Mets seek to push back $250 million loan

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Hey you know who I don’t feel the least bit bad for?  These guys. Variety reports the Mets would like to extend “their existing credit facilities” for a year. The club’s $250 million loan led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scheduled to expire at the end...

Tweets