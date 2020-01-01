New York Mets
New York Mets Fifth Round Pick: Eric Orze
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media
With their final pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, the New York Mets selected right-handed pitcher and two-time cancer survivor Eric Orze.
