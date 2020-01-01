New York Mets
New York Mets sign three undrafted free agents
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2m
The New York Mets secured the services of outfielders Brandon McIlwain and Joe Suozzi and pitcher Drake Nightengale after the MLB draft
