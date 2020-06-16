New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Marcus Stroman offers to coach Tampa ballplayers during MLB wait
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 4m
Marcus Stroman is already taking a swing at coaching. While MLB owners and players remain at odds amid negotiations to start the 2020 season, the Mets hurler is lending his expertise to young aspiring
Tweets
-
RT @FTLO_Baseball: I had some thoughts about the #Mets shoving their chips all-in on J.T. Ginn. I attempted to progressively analyze Ginn's repertoire and what it might indicate about how some in the industry perceive his ceiling. @Mets_Minors https://t.co/dDqvudSXiiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @apodoftheirown: We’re going LIVE on the @AmazinAvenue Facebook page in FIFTEEN MINUTES (8:30pm ET). Use the comments on the live stream to ask us anything! https://t.co/hwawMATLPlBlogger / Podcaster
-
His real title should be Chief Revenue Officer.This is a key point in Joel’s thread. I’ve not spoken to a player, past or present, who believes Rob Manfred protects their interests at all. The title Commissioner is misleading because he is the COO of Ownership. And players distrust has festered and grown. https://t.co/jlbKlyuIYTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Fauci expresses concern about playing even into October @BillShaikinDr. Anthony Fauci says MLB should consider not playing into October: https://t.co/CJb5FtteomBeat Writer / Columnist
-
🙌🏻Breaking: Nathan’s Hot-Dog Contest to Take Place...one of the few local Fourth of July traditions to go on during pandemic -- https://t.co/UM6749oSXWFree Agent
-
The Mets probably won’t have to worry about that anywayDr. Anthony Fauci says MLB should consider not playing into October: https://t.co/CJb5FtteomBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets