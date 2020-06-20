Do Not Sell My Personal Information

2000 Game Recap: Agbayani Knocks Back Some Brewers

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

Benny Agbayani homered in his last two at-bats against the Cubs, and the newly installed lead-off hitter smashed a home run against Jimmy Haynes to give the Mets an early 1-0 lead over the Brewers.…

