Mets agree with third-rounder Walters (source)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

The Mets wasted little time in agreeing to a well-below slot deal with their third-round pick from the MLB Draft last week, putting into practice an aggressive Draft strategy similar to the one they used last year. • Mets Draft Tracker: Every 2020...

