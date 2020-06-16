New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steve Cohen remains interested in buying the New York Mets (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 2m
The New York Mets' sale process has been full of twists and turns. The latest twist is hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen returning to the fray.
Tweets
-
New Post: A-Rod and J-Lo Find Another Back for Mets Bid https://t.co/jwe1Z6zkKg #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nypostsports: Looks like J-Rod has another backer for Mets bid https://t.co/lzeQmuwVxjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets save $128,300 on Dyer. Between Walters and Dyer they have saved $755,600 against their bonus pool. Still left to sign: Pete Crow-Armstrong J.T. Ginn Isaiah Greene Eric Orze4th-rd @MLBDraft pick Matthew Dyer signs w/@Mets for $350K (Pick 120 value=$478,300). @ArizonaBaseball catcher has plus arm behind plate, runs well enough to play OF. #MLBDraftMinors
-
Appropos of nothing ... I wanted to look up some Mets games I didn't know much about So I looked up Nolan Ryan's first 6 starts in 1971 An 0.77 ERA A .121 opp BA And 7.1 BB per 9 innings What the heck??? Details here https://t.co/rXGfrISwrTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JimTheRookie: One more week till Dream Makers is released! Thank you for being a part of this exciting time for shawnawannabobonna and me. If you haven't got your signed copy with 30% off, click on the link in my… https://t.co/EBxPMG0HPwBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets have saved $755,600 with two draft picks officially signed.4th-rd @MLBDraft pick Matthew Dyer signs w/@Mets for $350K (Pick 120 value=$478,300). @ArizonaBaseball catcher has plus arm behind plate, runs well enough to play OF. #MLBDraftBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets