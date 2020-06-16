New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Mets at Cubs 6-16-20
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 3m
By metstradamus | June 16, 2020 10:46 pm We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog in the alternate: the...
Tweets
-
RT @TheRealSmith2_: Silence kills. • #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor #TonyMcDade #TrayvonMartin #MichaelLorenzoDean #BothamJean #AlteriaWoods #AltonSterling #TerrillThomas #KevinHicks #EmmettTill #EricGarner #MichaelBrown #DanteParker #TamirRice #TonyRobinson #EricHarris #JosephMann ... https://t.co/0QPkSc8J0ZMisc
-
New Post: A-Rod and J-Lo Find Another Back for Mets Bid https://t.co/jwe1Z6zkKg #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nypostsports: Looks like J-Rod has another backer for Mets bid https://t.co/lzeQmuwVxjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets save $128,300 on Dyer. Between Walters and Dyer they have saved $755,600 against their bonus pool. Still left to sign: Pete Crow-Armstrong J.T. Ginn Isaiah Greene Eric Orze4th-rd @MLBDraft pick Matthew Dyer signs w/@Mets for $350K (Pick 120 value=$478,300). @ArizonaBaseball catcher has plus arm behind plate, runs well enough to play OF. #MLBDraftMinors
-
Appropos of nothing ... I wanted to look up some Mets games I didn't know much about So I looked up Nolan Ryan's first 6 starts in 1971 An 0.77 ERA A .121 opp BA And 7.1 BB per 9 innings What the heck??? Details here https://t.co/rXGfrISwrTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JimTheRookie: One more week till Dream Makers is released! Thank you for being a part of this exciting time for shawnawannabobonna and me. If you haven't got your signed copy with 30% off, click on the link in my… https://t.co/EBxPMG0HPwBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets