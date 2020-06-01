New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Best Mets Of All Time: No. 56 Andres Torres
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
In an ill-fated trade with the San Francisco Giants, the Mets had obtained Andres Torres and Ramon Ramirez in exchange for Angel Pagan. In Torres, the Mets got not just the best player in team hist…
Tweets
-
Updated: Roundtable: How Good Was the Mets’ 2020 Draft? https://t.co/Mfwita8w3H #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDNSports: Still no announcement of a baseball season? For Marcus Stroman, that’s no problem. The Mets pitcher, in the meantime, is lending his expertise to young athletes. https://t.co/0QYBhFeBZ9 @deeshathosarPlayer
-
RT @StarSports: Stroman offers to coach young athletes in Tampa area while MLB is stalled https://t.co/L3bmUVzCBrPlayer
-
RT @nypost: Mets' Marcus Stroman offers to coach Tampa ballplayers during MLB wait https://t.co/CKtBdCRy6aPlayer
-
Gary, Keith, and Ron were named the top booth in baseball, and there’s lots of speculation on whether we will have a 2020 MLB season. All that and more in today’s morning news. https://t.co/HhvOo94OmeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Should note that in the MLB tracker it says $250K, if that number is the right one, the Mets have saved $855,600 with signing of Dyer and Walters. This will certainly be needed to sign 2nd rounder JT Ginn. https://t.co/ynfGiuypIfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets