Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53511483_thumbnail

Money feud not MLB’s only BIG problem: October baseball not advisable, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

If there’s a baseball season, owners want it over by the end of October, players want to play into November and coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends completing play by September.

Tweets