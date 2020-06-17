New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for June 17, 2020
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
#OTD in 2009, Cliff Floyd played in what would be his final big league game. Floyd pinch-hit for the Padres in the bottom of the 9th, recording a 2-out single to right off David Aardsma in their 4-3 loss to the Mariners. @CliffFloyd30 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MichaelRStahl: Much love to @Metsmerized @TimothyRRyder & the @SimplyAmazinPod for having me as a guest, talking #BigSexy #BartoloColon and his big, sexy book, co-authored by yours truly! For fun stuff, click here: https://t.co/HcXFJMPO7O #baseball #mlb #quarantinereads #mets #lfgm #lgm #yanksBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Last night — @JaredDudley619 responded to his teammate Avery Bradley’s comments & the conversation he will have with him, why the #NBA should play, & the biggest sacrifices for the players in Orlando. Subscribe, rate, and review to the podcast of the show. https://t.co/mQq8JRKqZ5TV / Radio Personality
-
If that’s the case, there’s no season then.Dr. Anthony Fauci says MLB should consider not playing into October: https://t.co/CJb5FtteomBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Always find a way to improve yourself/society!Every time forces beyond control of @STR0 keep him from baseball, he uses it for good. Blew up his knee? Got a degree. Global pandemic? Puts his skills to work a youth coach and mentor. Be like Stro.Player
-
RT @BKCyclones: 🏳️🌈 Together, we can #StrikeOutHate #MiLBPrideBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets