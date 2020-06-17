Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #48: Satchel Paige

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

The greatest Negro League pitcher – and some would say the greatest pitcher of any league – is the 48th inductee into the Hall of Immortals. Satchel Paige was the stuff of legends, some of them crafted by Paige himself.  It is said he pitched in 2,500

