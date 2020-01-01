Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Hernandez Hits for the Cycle

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 7m

7/4/85: Keith Hernandez saved the fireworks for this July 4 as he hit his first career cycle in an epic 19 inning Mets win over the Atlanta Braves, 16-13. Ch...

