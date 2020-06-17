Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
4671781038_738aced327

Mr. Met apparently most popular local mascot beating out…I dunno Islanders Dragon? Mr. Red Bull? #nationalmascotday

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7s

America’s most popular pro sports mascots, a state-by-state breakdown pic.twitter.com/wGYG7jbj28 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 16, 2020 Hey look congrats to Mr. Met and all but what other mascots do we even have around here. Dandy Did you know...

Tweets