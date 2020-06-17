Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53519273_thumbnail

Ranking the all-time Mets Mascots #nationalmascotday

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

On this #nationalmascotday let’s rank the Mets mascots from worst to first. WORST (ok, least-greatest):  Current Mr. Met Current Mr. Met is kind of lame.  He stands there.  Walks around.  Maybe he shoots a projectile t-shirt at someone.  He doesn’t...

Tweets