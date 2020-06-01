New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Rob Manfred, Tony Clark talk face to face, ‘progressing toward deal’ | What it means - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Commissioner Rob Manfred and union chief reportedly met Tuesday night and again Wednesday to try solving baseball's money fight for a return-to-play agreement.
Tweets
-
RT @tatianasnedeker: I was so excited to write my first article for @Metsmerized that I typed it with one hand, 6 hours post-op from shoulder surgery. If that isn’t a selling point to go check it out, I don’t know what is! Link below ⬇️ #lgm @mets ⚾️🍎 https://t.co/ZdKjX7bZhvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MLBPipeline: “I wanted to cry. I wanted to scream. I wanted to run. I wanted to lay down and pump my fist. It was a great moment.” Eric Orze, who has twice beaten cancer, was hit with a wave of emotions when the #Mets selected him in the #MLBDraft last week: https://t.co/Ct9sPP8AR3 https://t.co/vW9fZP9mPHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: If the owners surrender and relent on the concessions needed for an agreement with the players, the first question of Manfred must be: Why wasn't this offer made five weeks ago?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Here is Mr Manfred’s statement on his meeting with @MLB_PLAYERS head Tony Clark. The language in this indicates progress towards having a season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Looking forward to the 2020 baseball season. Just tell me when and where. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
when your neighbor asks if you want his old cards, you say yes..Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets