The Cookie Club: Mets' J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith answer fan questions
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
On The Cookie Club presented by Insomnia Cookies, J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith answer fan questions, including which games from 2019 they'd like to relive, while also dishing out some fashion advice for their teammates ...
