- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: Rob Manfred says framework for season was reached
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 51m
The league and Players Association have so far been unable to reach an agreement that would lead to the start of the 2020 MLB season.
Tweets
-
Hearing what @RealMichaelKay makes total sense--we must be real careful with CoVid--I lost my Dad and there is not a thing I would not give up to spend 5 more minutes with him. Yes I miss baseball but we must do all we can to keep people alive--pure and simple.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
See y’all soon! @9uHeatPlayer
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2001 & with the @Mets down 7-2 in the 8th against the Yankees, the #Mets mounted a 6-run comeback capped by a 2-run, go-ahead HR from Mike Piazza off Carlos Almanzar. @mikepiazza31 @Metsmerized @Todd_Zeile @ToddPratt07 @fonzy9 @LennyHarris @AlLeiter22 @GlendonRusch https://t.co/akDI1MwtO1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeyRobz: It was a fan-driven finale for The Cookie Club! @TheRealSmith2_ and J.D answer the tough questions, both on and off the field. Plus, @SteveGelbs does what he does best: find funny pictures! https://t.co/8hXszqbU33TV / Radio Personality
-
Noticed that the Mets, SNY and MetsBlog haven’t mentioned Marcus Stroman in a while in their tweets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets