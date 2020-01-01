Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Marcus Stroman attends youth baseball practice in Tampa: 'Seeing those smiles ... nothing beats that!'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

On Tuesday, Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman offered to stop by and give some instruction at any youth, high school, or college baseball practices in the Tampa area. On Wednesday, he delivered.

