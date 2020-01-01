- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez find investor for Mets purchase
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2m
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez appear to be adding to their bid to purchase the New York Mets. The New York Post reported on Tuesday that the couple is working with the Galatioto Sports Partners investment bank to solidify finances for a bid. The...
Tweets
-
My column on the MLBPA's impressive galvanization, underlined by the players' memorable mantra, "Tell us when and where": https://t.co/rE7z8Vz9qg #Angels #Phillies #Mets #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Was great to be on tonight on @ESPNNY98_7FM with Larry Hardesty---If you missed podcast will be out later tonight. We talked Met draft, potential team sale and the talks between MLB and the MLBPABeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’d swap Nimmo and Rosario, but this is a good lineup. configuration.@michaelgbaron Rosario SS McNeil 3rd Alonso 1st Conforto RF Cespedes DH Cano 2nd Davis LF Ramos C Nimmo CFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Got a good vibe from the John bracket. Not sure why. Just feels right for some reason.🎵 THE BEATLES "WHEN I'M 64 SONGS" BRACKET 🎵 Eight Days: June 21-28 A Week: Voting begins Sunday (off day before Sweet 16) 🚨Print out a bracket, fill it out and tweet it 🚨 🎤What's your Final Four? 🎤Which song will make Cinderella run? 🎸Which '1' loses first? 🥁Best game? https://t.co/wWvcveHbbnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The HR Apple towels sold out pretty quickly again, but we have some left of the NYC flag version while supplies last. https://t.co/OBgrBpmTh2Super Fan
-
pretty, pretty good.. thanks, Tony! @TCSFGFANBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets