- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Mets at Cubs 6-17-20
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 2m
By metstradamus | June 17, 2020 11:47 pm We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog in the alternate: the...
Tweets
-
Was great being on with Larry ---This show is a must listen Met Fans out there#ICYMI @coutinho9 joined @Hardestyespn to offer details on the #Met 's draft selections and more. Listen: https://t.co/3C7KzD08n2 https://t.co/WMQcOtbrADBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Check out the ESPN podcast where Larry Hardesty and I talk about MLB talks. the Met draft and where the potential sales of the Mets sits: https://t.co/UpChpHgcp0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Lessons in Dry Humping ... https://t.co/sH5UMCaUqWBlogger / Podcaster
-
My column on the MLBPA's impressive galvanization, underlined by the players' memorable mantra, "Tell us when and where": https://t.co/rE7z8Vz9qg #Angels #Phillies #Mets #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Was great to be on tonight on @ESPNNY98_7FM with Larry Hardesty---If you missed podcast will be out later tonight. We talked Met draft, potential team sale and the talks between MLB and the MLBPABeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’d swap Nimmo and Rosario, but this is a good lineup. configuration.@michaelgbaron Rosario SS McNeil 3rd Alonso 1st Conforto RF Cespedes DH Cano 2nd Davis LF Ramos C Nimmo CFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets