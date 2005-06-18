Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53533828_thumbnail

MLB rumors: National League destined to embrace the DH | Say goodbye to pitchers hitting once and for all - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The American League began using the designated hitter since 1973. New York Yankees' Ron Blomberg was the first person to bat as a DH in a Major League Baseball game.

Tweets