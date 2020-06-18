Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53535657_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: 16 team playoffs in 2021? Universal DH in 2021?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Hey it’s me.  For once there’s enough to fill out one of these.  Let’s start with the Actual Baseball. Last night the rumors on the street were that maybe perhaps possibly they were close to a deal.  Part of that deal calls for Universal DH and...

Tweets