Mets Police Morning Laziness: 16 team playoffs in 2021? Universal DH in 2021?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Hey it’s me. For once there’s enough to fill out one of these. Let’s start with the Actual Baseball. Last night the rumors on the street were that maybe perhaps possibly they were close to a deal. Part of that deal calls for Universal DH and...
RT @9uHeat: @MikeMacalusoSr @TBTimes_Rays @faiello_mari @STR0 @Mets Well said coach Mike ! This is one of the classiest baseball players we’ve ever met.. #HWD #HDMHPlayer
Felt refreshing to be out there!@TBTimes_Rays @faiello_mari @9uHeat @STR0 @Mets In addition to taking infield, Marcus worked with EVERY pitcher and then pitched to EVERY player during a simulated game at the end of practice. Today, there’s 11 eight and nine-year olds walking around bragging how they’ve all faced a big-league pitcher. It was an amazing night!Player
can we take a second to appreciate David Wright’s 2007 season? .325/.416/.546, 30 HR, 107 RBIs, 113 R, 151 wRC+, 8.4 fWAR (highest single-season mark in team history) #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @theitman16: Everyone should strive to be more like @STR0 right now.... this guy is all class..... MAN I miss him on the @BlueJays roster.... https://t.co/qxfFcjg26IPlayer
RT @slapschotts: #ThePartingSchottsPodcast: #BelmontStakes (with @Mike_MacAdam), @MLB (and @Mets with @timbhealey) are topics https://t.co/V02JoeQkB1 #HorseRacing #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/HSW0oBvTjaBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: For Mets fans, not sure there is a better Father's Day gift this year than my friend Jay Horwitz's book. It's fantastic, and features a foreword by Jacob deGrom. On sale here and elsewhere: https://t.co/7hzUBt5cGqBeat Writer / Columnist
