Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

12up
53538389_thumbnail

The Smartest Pick Mets Made in 2020 MLB Draft

by: Steven Kubitza 12up 3m

The New York Mets took two high school outfielders in the 2020 MLB Draft. Taking teenagers is more of a long-term move, and now Mets fans will hope the trust i

Tweets