New York Mets

The Mets Police
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #49: Eddie Mathews

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

The first third baseman to hit more than 500 home runs, Eddie Mathews is the 49th inductee into the Hall of Immortals. Over his 17 year career, mostly with the Braves, Mathews belted 512 homeruns, becoming just the 7th player to surpass the 500 mark. 

