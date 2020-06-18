New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The 2020 Brooklyn Cyclones would have had snazzy Champions uniforms
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
These are pretty snazzy. If @mediagoon can get his hands on one it will make for a nice Uni-corn some day. Maybe some day we will get Mets versions of this concept. As part of our NYPL Championship celebration, the Cyclones would have taken the...
Tweets
-
Shea Stadium in Movies: “The Sopranos” https://t.co/qv4ewIjYrRBlogger / Podcaster
-
One owner’s response to players proposal today: “DOA”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ReesusP: U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from aboveBlogger / Podcaster
-
Winner take all! Here's how we lineup behind Nate Jones. NYPL Championship game replay begins at 7:10PM on Facebook Live #OpeningDayFromHomeMinors
-
I wonder how Nike will feel about this...On union proposal to allow clubs to sell advertisements/patches on uniforms: Traditionalists would hate it, but pandemic created exceptional financial circumstances and such ads would be an easy way to make money. Nike swoosh already was set to adorn all uniforms in 2020.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Owners are not responding positively to players counterproposal. Owners believed they’d had a meeting of the minds and the number was 60 games.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets