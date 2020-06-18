Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53540391_thumbnail

The 2020 Brooklyn Cyclones would have had snazzy Champions uniforms

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

These are pretty snazzy.  If @mediagoon can get his hands on one it will make for a nice Uni-corn some day. Maybe some day we will get Mets versions of this concept. As part of our NYPL Championship celebration, the Cyclones would have taken the...

Tweets