MLB Network to air Juneteenth special Friday 

To celebrate Juneteenth, an annual holiday commemorating the official end of slavery in the United States in 1865, MLB Network will air MLB Tonight: A Conversation tomorrow, Friday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET, co-hosted by MLB Network’s Fran Charles...

