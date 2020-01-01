Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Sources: Many MLB owners angry at union's latest move

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 24s

How do you counter a proposal that was never made?

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 3m
    Manfred did tell Clark in phone convo last night that he could make a counterproposal but made clear that 70 games was “simply impossible” due to 2nd wave fears and health experts suggesting doubleheaders were inadvisable thanks to fear of players spending too much time together
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 9m
    RT @MRossero: I just want to know who these MLB owners are. I just want to talk. https://t.co/CEJ7Xhebhi
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 9m
    Manfred; “We’re committed to doing whatever’s necessary to play, hopefully by agreement.” Amplifying that, word from owners seems to be that the second choice if they can’t reach agreement would be for the commissioner to implement the slightly shorter season, not to call it off.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 13m
    A hint — regarding tonight’s CARLIN CHRONICLES. CARLIN — at 7:00pm. Listen on 98.7FM, TuneIn, ESPN App, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or "98.7 ESPN" on smart speakers
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 36m
    MLB’s main goal remains to reach agreement with players, but Manfred is continuing to talk with owners before deciding their next move. Time is short he acknowledged. “This needs to be over. Until I speak to owners I can’t give you a deadline.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 37m
    Something to check out @TheRecordSports: Those State of the Mets stories? You can find every one of them in this link. There are 26 of them — everyone from Jacob deGrom to Brad Brach to Amed Rosario to Jeff McNeil. https://t.co/aLFYIKtWY6
    Beat Writer / Columnist
