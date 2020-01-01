New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sources: Many MLB owners angry at union's latest move
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 24s
How do you counter a proposal that was never made?
Tweets
-
Manfred did tell Clark in phone convo last night that he could make a counterproposal but made clear that 70 games was “simply impossible” due to 2nd wave fears and health experts suggesting doubleheaders were inadvisable thanks to fear of players spending too much time togetherBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MRossero: I just want to know who these MLB owners are. I just want to talk. https://t.co/CEJ7XhebhiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Manfred; “We’re committed to doing whatever’s necessary to play, hopefully by agreement.” Amplifying that, word from owners seems to be that the second choice if they can’t reach agreement would be for the commissioner to implement the slightly shorter season, not to call it off.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A hint — regarding tonight’s CARLIN CHRONICLES. CARLIN — at 7:00pm. Listen on 98.7FM, TuneIn, ESPN App, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or "98.7 ESPN" on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
-
MLB’s main goal remains to reach agreement with players, but Manfred is continuing to talk with owners before deciding their next move. Time is short he acknowledged. “This needs to be over. Until I speak to owners I can’t give you a deadline.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Something to check out @TheRecordSports: Those State of the Mets stories? You can find every one of them in this link. There are 26 of them — everyone from Jacob deGrom to Brad Brach to Amed Rosario to Jeff McNeil. https://t.co/aLFYIKtWY6Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets