Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51207356_thumbnail

What are the odds that Mets' Edwin Diaz can lead the majors in saves in 2020?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Edwin Diaz struggled during his first season as a Met. Following a trade from Seattle that also brought Robinson Cano to Queens, Diaz showed flashes of brilliance at times, but was also snake-bit by the home run ball.

Tweets