New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Every Mets undrafted free agent signing: RHP Kody Davidson the latest to sign
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
With the 2020 MLB Draft being only five rounds instead of the usual 40, there are roughly 1,000 prospects who would've gotten drafted under the new rules who were left looking for teams.
Tweets
-
Sam I encourage you to spread your message and be sure to include why you’re mad at me. I want all the media and all the fans discussing this. #LGM@metspolice @Mets abolish the metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Could Matt Adams become a coveted trade asset? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/XjB4BB5TzZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Delete this.Mets' Pete Alonso part of sports' growing vulgarity problem https://t.co/2fPEsc2Tf8 https://t.co/IbRcw7nygAMinors
-
And the celebration continues! Head over to our FB for a special firework show presented by Coca-Cola at 10PM #OpeningDayFromHomeMinors
-
RT @747boozybri: We don’t deserve dogs😂😭TV / Radio Personality
-
This only scratches the surface of bad contracts in #Mets history #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/iQzKZbMFtFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets