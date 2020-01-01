Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
53551343_thumbnail

Major League Baseball celebrates Juneteenth

by: N/A MLB: Mets 8m

In celebration of Juneteenth today, Major League Baseball and its clubs will turn their focus to commemorating the day with activities aimed to continue the conversation about social justice and awareness. Juneteenth is an annual holiday, celebrated...

Tweets