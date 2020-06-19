Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #50: George Brett

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

The second third-basemen this week is the 49th inductee into the Hall of Immortals. A perennial All-Star over his 21-year career with the Kansas City Royals, George Brett defined the third base position in the American League from the mid 70’s...

